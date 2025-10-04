Man, 22, Killed In Broad-Daylight Shooting In Poughkeepsie: Suspect At Large

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, officers were called to the area of Main and Garden streets around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim — identified as Gabrial Mosca, 22, of Hyde Park — suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mosca was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Main Street was closed between Market and Academy streets for several hours Friday night as detectives and crime scene technicians investigated.

Police said the shooting remains under active investigation.

"The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is dedicated to bringing those responsible to justice and to protecting the well-being of our residents," the police department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

