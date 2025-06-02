Man, 21, Shot During Overnight Gunfire In Poughkeepsie: Suspect At Large

The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, when officers on patrol in the area of South Clover Street in Poughkeepsie heard gunshots, the City Of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced.

Additional officers responded to the area and quickly located a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

A search of the area led officers to recover multiple spent shell casings and other evidence, though police have not said how many shots were fired or whether a suspect has been identified.

Crime Scene Technicians and detectives were called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

