Longtime Motorcycle Club Leader, Drag Racing Enthusiast From Dutchess County Area Dies

Robert A. “Tiny” Eglit, a resident of Poughkeepsie who also once lived in Katonah, died at the age of 76 on Sunday, June 8 at Putnam Nursing and Rehabilitation, according to his obituary.

Tiny had lived in Dutchess County since 1981 and left a lasting impression on those who knew him—both on the road and off. He retired in 1994 from Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 in Brewster.

Tiny was born in the Bronx on October 12, 1948, to the late Theodore and Vera (Witol) Eglit. His passions were fast, loud, and full of energy: motorcycles, hot rods, and drag racing. He founded N.E.T.O. Nostalgia Drag Racing and served as president of several 1% motorcycle clubs dating back to 1969.

Beyond the asphalt, Tiny was also known for his interest in politics and helping charities, as well as the many friendships he built over decades in the region.

On March 21, 2009, he married Courtnay (McCue) Eglit at the American Legion in LaGrange. She survives him at their home.

Tiny is also survived by his children, Dawn and Skip Harris, and Robert and Lisa Eglit; his stepdaughter, Shannon Knight and her husband Christopher; and grandchildren Cheri-Lyn Chimbolo and her husband Patrick, Kyle Harris, Mina Eglit, Amber Eglit, and Hunter and Rhiannon Knight. His great-grandchildren include Isabella, Jona, Oliver, and Gabriella. He is also remembered by the extended Fox family, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, in Hopewell Junction.

Click here to read Eglit's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.