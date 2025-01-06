Korean War Hero And Arlington Native Charles Johnson Awarded Medal Of Honor

Private First Class Charles Johnson, a 1951 graduate of Arlington High School, was awarded the Medal of Honor on Friday, Jan. 3 at the White House.

His heroic actions during a June 11, 1953 battle near the demilitarized zone in Korea are credited with saving at least eight lives, President Joe Biden said during the ceremony.

During the battle, Johnson was severely injured but continued to aid his wounded comrades, leaving the relative safety of his trench to find weapons and single-handedly hold off advancing enemy forces. His bravery allowed reinforcements to arrive and rescue his fellow soldiers.

Johnson had received no military awards until 2011 when he was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the third-highest combat decoration. Advocacy for upgrading the honor began in 2004, culminating in the Medal of Honor ceremony.

“PFC Johnson is an absolute American hero,” said Congressman Pat Ryan (D-18th District). “His exceptional bravery and selfless actions…were derived from a life firmly grounded in service to his country and Millbrook community. Today, we honor his sacrifice and ensure his legacy inspires future generations.”

Arlington Central Schools Superintendent Dr. Phil Benante echoed the sentiment, noting how Johnson’s story has inspired students through the Charlie Johnson Legacy Project.

“Today, we feel immense pride and gratitude knowing Charlie has been appropriately honored for his acts of valor,” he added.

Johnson graduated from Arlington High School in 1951. He was class vice president and a standout athlete before he joined the US Army.

Ryan visited Arlington High School’s Johnson Hall and Wall of Remembrance, which are dedicated to Johnson’s memory. Ryan also joined with the Millbrook and Arlington High School communities for a ceremony and lunch to honor the fallen hero.

Efforts to secure the Medal of Honor gained momentum in 2021 when Congress passed a resolution waiving the standard five-year limit on the award.

The advocacy and a Pentagon review led to President Biden’s approval of the honor.

Johnson’s legacy is deeply rooted in the Hudson Valley. Arlington High School’s Johnson Hall, Wall of Remembrance, and a statue commemorating his heroism ensure his story continues to inspire.

The statue, designed by retired art teacher Arden Witherwax, features eight character traits exemplifying Johnson: loyalty, brotherhood, selflessness, courage, compassion, responsibility, patriotism, and integrity.

