K9 Sniffs Out Crack, Fentanyl, Cash In Traffic Stop In Poughkeepsie: Nysp

The bust happened on Wednesday, April 23, when troopers spotted a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu driving in violation of state traffic law on South Clinton Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, New York State Police announced on Thursday, April 24.

Troopers stopped the car and identified the driver as Hudhayfah Abdullahi, 24, and his 26-year-old male passenger, both Poughkeepsie residents.

During the stop, a Town of Poughkeepsie Police K-9 unit, including K-9 Kaya, conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to troopers.

Troopers said they also saw crack cocaine in plain view on the driver’s seat, prompting a further search. Abdullahi was found to be in possession of approximately 41.2 grams of crack cocaine, 4.2 grams of fentanyl, and $2,252 in cash, according to investigators.

The passenger was not charged and was released from the scene.

Abdullahi was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 secured bond.

