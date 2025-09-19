Harmful Algae Bloom Reported In Long Stretch Of Hudson River: Residents Warned to Avoid Contact

According to a public notice issued this week by the Town of Poughkeepsie, the bloom stretches from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge as far south as Garrison and West Point.

The bloom also appears to be affecting tidal portions of tributaries.

Officials cautioned that HABs can produce dangerous toxins posing risks to people, pets, and wildlife through ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact. Reported symptoms of exposure include skin rashes and stomach upset, while rare but more potent toxins can cause liver or neurological damage.

The town stressed the seriousness of the risk to pets.

"Dogs that swim in waters affected by HABs have died," officials wrote.

The town recommended residents avoid any contact with Hudson River water during the bloom, including recreational activities for both humans and pets. The duration of the bloom is unknown, and impacts may vary across different locations.

Researchers are continuing to test and monitor the river to learn more about the spread and toxicity of the algae. Updates and health information are available through the New York State Department of Health and Riverkeeper.

For now, residents are urged to stay cautious, avoid contact with the water, and keep pets away from the river until conditions improve.

