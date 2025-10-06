Harley-Davidson Rider Killed In Collision With Porsche On Route 22: Nysp Poughkeepsie

Troopers from the New Lebanon barracks responded to a crash involving a 2024 Porsche and a 2014 Harley-Davidson on State Route 22, according to the release.

The Porsche was traveling southbound when it attempted a left turn and failed to yield to the northbound motorcycle, investigators explained. The impact ejected the rider, who was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and later died from their injuries.

The Porsche driver was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified, state police said.

The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

