Gunshots Hit 2 Occupied Homes, Car In Poughkeepsie Neighborhood: Suspect At Large

Officers responded around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23 to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Academy Street and Noxon Street in Poughkeepsie, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said in an announcement on Wednesday night.

When patrol units and detectives arrived, they did not find any victims, but witnesses reported the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

A Poughkeepsie Police K-9 unit was called in to help search the area. Investigators found that bullets had struck two occupied residences and one vehicle. Several spent shell casings and other evidence were also recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

