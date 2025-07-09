Gunfire Strikes Home, Cars In Poughkeepsie Neighborhood: Suspect Vehicle Found

The incident happened Tuesday night, July 8, around 8:44 p.m. in the area of Boulevard Knolls in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to the city's police department.

Officers and detectives responded after 911 received a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported, but investigators found that an occupied home and several vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

A search of the area turned up numerous shell casings and additional evidence. Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene.

During the investigation, a suspect vehicle was identified, and a Be On the Lookout alert was issued. The vehicle was later found by the Kingston Police Department and has been impounded pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

