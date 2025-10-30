Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Overcast 52°

SHARE

Girl, 15, Missing From Poughkeepsie For Over Week: DA

Authorities in Dutchess County are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Noeliannie Velez, age 15. 

Noeliannie Velez, age 15. 

 Photo Credit: Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office said Velez was last seen near 99 Thompson St. in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and have issued a missing child alert urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.

Velez is described as 15 years old, and officials have not released further details about what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information should call 911, the DA's Office said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE