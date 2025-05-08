Gang Member Kills 16-Year-Old Bystander In Poughkeepsie: Here's His Fate

Elijah Bermudez, also known as “Quiet,” was sentenced on Wednesday, May 7 by US District Judge Nelson S. Román in connection with a racketeering conspiracy tied to the violent Bully Hard Hunna Blood gang, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

Bermudez, age 32, admitted to shooting and killing 16-year-old Frederick Wells, a bystander who prosecutors said was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The murder happened on June 20, 2020, near Charles Street in Poughkeepsie. According to court documents, Bermudez and another Bully Hard member got into a fight with rival gang members from the Gorilla Stone Nation, another Bloods-affiliated group.

Wells, a high school student and not involved in any gang, was standing with a friend who was a Gorilla Stone member. During the altercation, Bermudez stabbed the rival, picked up a dropped gun, and shot Wells in the head as he tried to run away, prosecutors said.

Three months later, Gorilla Stone retaliated by murdering 15-year-old Jalani Jones in broad daylight in Poughkeepsie. That killing led to the conviction of Gorilla Stone leader Brandon Soto, who was sentenced to 35 years.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bermudez was sentenced to three years of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty on July 9, 2024, to racketeering conspiracy and weapons charges.

The FBI’s Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, and the Dutchess County DA’s Office all assisted in the case.

