Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealer Nabbed In Poughkeepsie Following Investigation: Police

Najey Green, age 23, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 9, after police received complaints of drug activity in the area.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force, agents purchased fentanyl and cocaine from Green at several locations throughout Poughkeepsie.

On January 9, 2025, Drug Task Force agents, with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (SWAT), located Green in Poughkeepsie with a significant quantity of fentanyl and cocaine. She was taken into custody without incident.

Green has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

Harris said additional charges related to the investigation are expected to be filed in the coming days.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages residents to report suspected drug activity by calling the confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or emailing drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

