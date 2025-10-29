Felony Bust: Man Caught With Loaded Revolver In Poughkeepsie Traffic Stop, Police Say

The arrest stemmed from an incident in Poughkeepsie on Monday, Oct. 27, when officers pulled over a vehicle around 10 p.m. near South Hamilton Street and Montgomery Street, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

During the stop, officers discovered that the driver, 33-year-old Roger Taylor, was illegally in possession of a loaded .38-caliber U.S. Revolver Co. handgun, police said.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident and transported to Poughkeepsie Police Headquarters for processing. He is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Taylor was held pending arraignment, police said.

