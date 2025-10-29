Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Overcast 54°

SHARE

Felony Bust: Man Caught With Loaded Revolver In Poughkeepsie Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 33-year-old man is facing felony weapons charges after police said they found him carrying a loaded revolver during a Dutchess County traffic stop. 

City of Poughkeepsie Police

City of Poughkeepsie Police

Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrest stemmed from an incident in Poughkeepsie on Monday, Oct. 27, when officers pulled over a vehicle around 10 p.m. near South Hamilton Street and Montgomery Street, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

During the stop, officers discovered that the driver, 33-year-old Roger Taylor, was illegally in possession of a loaded .38-caliber U.S. Revolver Co. handgun, police said. 

Taylor was taken into custody without incident and transported to Poughkeepsie Police Headquarters for processing. He is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

Taylor was held pending arraignment, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE