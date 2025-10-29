Faithful Police K9 Dies: Remembered For Loyalty, Bravery After 12 Years Serving Poughkeepsie

In a statement released Wednesday, Oct. 29, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department described K9 Falcone as a valued member of the team who played a vital role in narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, and crowd control.

"Throughout his career, K9 Falcone contributed to numerous successful operations and was instrumental in keeping our community safe," the department said.

Falcone joined the department in 2012 after completing training at the Orange County K9 Academy. Over the years, he and his handler, Officer Michael Barbagallo, not only worked countless cases together but also became familiar faces at schools and community events across the city, where children and residents were drawn to the team’s friendly presence.

K9 Falcone’s career was defined by both dedication and heart, the department said — a legacy that extended beyond policing.

He will be remembered, police said, “for his loyalty, bravery, and unwavering commitment to serving and protecting the citizens of Poughkeepsie.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.