Dutchess County Drug Task Force Nabs Fentanyl Dealer

The arrest occurred in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie on Thursday, Aug. 22.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force, the unit has been investigating the transportation and sale of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs being brought into Dutchess County from Orange County in Newburgh.

During the ongoing investigation, the drug dealer was identified as Antwan J. Wakely Jr, age 31, of Newburgh, who sold fentanyl and other dangerous drugs to task force agents after he transported them from the Newburgh area into Dutchess County, Harris said.

Harris said agents located Wakely driving his vehicle in the City of Poughkeepsie. With help from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the City of Poughkeepsie Police, he was taken into custody without incident.

Wakely was found to have a large quantity of fentanyl and cocaine, which was packaged and ready for sale, Harris said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Harris said several other charges are pending related to the sale of narcotics to agents.

Wakely is being held in Poughkeepsie at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office pending his arraignment.

The public is urged to contact the Drug Task Force with any information regarding the sale of narcotics and dangerous drugs in Dutchess County.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by email at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

