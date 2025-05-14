Mostly Cloudy 64°

Duo Caught After Daytime Burglary At Poughkeepsie Home: Police

Two men are facing felony charges after a daytime residential burglary in Dutchess County, according to police.

The burglary happened on Pershing Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 13 around 11:53 a.m., when officers responded to a burglary report on Pershing Avenue, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Wednesday morning, May 14.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already left the scene. However, a quick investigation helped officers identify the individuals as Christopher Cortez, 46, and Eric Espinosa, 36, the department announced.

Police located both suspects a short time later on the 700 block of Main Street, where they were taken into custody without incident.

Cortez and Espinosa were each charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Police confirmed that the stolen property was recovered. Both men were held pending arraignment.

