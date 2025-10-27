Drunk Man Caught With Pills, 7-Year-Old In Car On Route 9 In Poughkeepsie: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident in the City of Poughkeepsie on Saturday, Oct. 25, when troopers stopped a car for vehicle and traffic violations at around 12:46 a.m. while it was traveling southbound on Route 9, New York State Police announced on Monday, Oct. 27.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Brandon J. Williams of Poughkeepsie, showed signs of intoxication and failed multiple field sobriety tests, police said.

Troopers also discovered that a 7-year-old child was inside the vehicle and that Williams was carrying numerous non-prescribed pills, according to authorities.

Williams was taken to State Police Wappinger for processing, where a chemical breath test showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.15 percent — nearly twice the legal limit, according to investigators.

The child was released safely to a sober third party, police said.

Williams was charged with aggravated DWI with a child passenger under Leandra's Law, a felony, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle and traffic law violations.

Williams was issued tickets and is due to appear in City of Poughkeepsie Court on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.

