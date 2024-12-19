Drug Task Force Provides Holiday Cheer By Busting Poughkeepsie Dealer: Police

Bernard Diggs, of Poughkeepsie, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the area of South Cherry Street on the south side of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force, agents focused on Diggs after receiving tips and began buying drugs from him.

On Tuesday, agents located Diggs in the area of Cherry Street while he was in the process of conducting a hand-to-hand exchange of narcotics with an unidentified woman, Harris said.

Agents approached and arrested Diggs for a related investigation.

Harris said at the time of the arrest, Diggs was in possession of fentanyl packaged to sell.

He was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond, and $300,000 secured bond.

Harris said additional charges are pending against Diggs as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

