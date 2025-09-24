Dealer Busted After Trying To Flee Through Window During Poughkeepsie SWAT Raid: Sheriff

The arrest happened on Thursday, Sept. 11, when members of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence off North Bridge Street in Poughkeepsie following a narcotics investigation, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Investigators said they identified 41-year-old Derrick Ensley of Queens as the suspect after making multiple purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from him.

When SWAT teams entered the home, Ensley tried to flee through a window but was quickly apprehended without incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

The search turned up large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, packaging materials, cash, and digital scales, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ensley was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was remanded to Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

The task force credited the operation to close collaboration with multiple agencies, including the Poughkeepsie Police Department, Beacon Police, Hyde Park Police, East Fishkill Police, Fishkill Police, and New York State Police.

Authorities urged anyone with information about drug activity in Dutchess County to call the confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.