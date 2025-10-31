Crack Cocaine, Drug Paraphernalia Seized In Poughkeepsie Raid: 3 Arrested, Cops Say

The arrests were made on Wednesday, Oct. 29, after troopers executed a search warrant at a private residence on May Street in Poughkeepsie, New York State Police announced on Friday, Oct. 31.

The search led to the discovery of a quantity of crack cocaine and drug packaging materials, according to authorities.

As a result of the investigation, Arnold J. Falgiano, 40, and Jaclynn Padro, 41, both of May Street, were charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

A third suspect, Steven Watson, 56, of Poughkeepsie, was also charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, police said.

All three were arraigned in Poughkeepsie City Court. Falgiano was released on his own recognizance, while Padro was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center on $5,000 cash bail, $15,000 bond, or $30,000 partially secured bond. Watson was also remanded to custody, police said.

