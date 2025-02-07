Complaints Lead To Narcotics Raid: 6 Nabbed At Poughkeepsie Apartment, Police Say

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department executed a search warrant at 641 Main St., Apt. 4, following an investigation sparked by community complaints, according to the department.

During the operation—conducted by the Poughkeepsie SWAT Team, the Detective Division’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit, the Patrol Division, and the New York State Police—officers found 12 people inside the small apartment.

A search uncovered two handguns, narcotics, and drug distribution materials, police said.

The department announced the following arrests as a result of the search:

Guy Ryan, 48, charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Justin Ellis, 22, charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Imari Brown, 22 & Donny Daniels, 56, both charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Alyssa Davis, 28 & Tasha Johnson, 54, both arrested on pre-existing bench warrants issued by the City of Poughkeepsie Court.

Authorities emphasized that community tips played a key role in launching the investigation and urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit anonymous tips to 845-451-7577.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.