Cocaine, Scales Found In Bust At Housing Complex In Poughkeepsie: Woman Arrested, DA Says

A woman is facing serious drug charges after police say they caught her selling cocaine at a public housing complex in Dutchess County. 

Felicia L. Griffin, 44, was arrested as part of a drug bust at the Corlies Manor complex in Poughkeepsie, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

On Wednesday, June 18, police arrested Felicia L. Griffin, 44, after a weeks-long investigation into drug sales at the Corlies Manor housing complex in Poughkeepsie, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced. 

Investigators said they got a tip about possible drug activity in the area and made several undercover purchases from Griffin. Officers then got a warrant to search her home.

Griffin was arrested without incident on Mansion Street, and officers searched her home on Muldowney Circle in Corlies Manor at the same time. Inside, police said they found packages of cocaine ready to sell, along with scales and other drug packaging materials. 

Griffin was charged with two felony drug crimes: Possessing drugs with intent to sell and possessing more than 1/8 ounce of a narcotic.

She was taken to court and released under probation supervision, as required by New York law.

Officials said they are working to stop drug sales in the community and prevent related violence.

Anyone with information about this case — or any drug activity in Dutchess County — is asked to call the Drug Task Force tip line at 845-463-6040 or email Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

