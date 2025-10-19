Christopher Moynihan, 34, of Clinton, was identified as the suspect following a joint investigation between the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Poughkeepsie and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The FBI alerted state police on Saturday, Oct. 18, that Moynihan had allegedly made the threat, according to investigators.

Moynihan was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D felony. His preliminary arraignment was held before the Town of Clinton Court, resulting in his remand to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $30,000 bond, or an $80,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 23.

