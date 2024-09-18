Casting Call: Ready For Part In New Netflix Show? Now's Your Chance

The new show, "The Four Seasons," will be filming in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie from Monday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 18, and is looking for all genders and ethnicities (ages 18+) to portray college students to work as paid background actors (no experience required).

The comedy is based on the 1981 film of the same name, which starred Alan Alda and Carol Burnett. Alda, a recurring guest on Fey's hit sitcom "30 Rock," is also one of the producers of the upcoming Netflix series.

The show tells the story of three couples who vacation together every year. One of the couples gets divorced, prompting a new, younger woman to join the group.

The day pay for background actors on the comedy is as follows: SAG-AFTRA members—$216/8 hours, non-union—$176/10 hours.

If interested, submit your information to Central Casting at www.centralcasting.com/fscollege.

The site has all the information you need to apply.

If you are a member of SAG-AFTRA, be prepared to verify your active membership.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.