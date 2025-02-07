Fair 32°

SHARE

Car Stolen From Gas Station While Owner Was In Store In Poughkeepsie: Police

A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a Dutchess County gas station while its owner was in the store was apprehended after officers located the car and found him inside, police announced. 

The theft happened at the Gulf gas station at 531 Main St. in Poughkeepsie, police said. 

The theft happened at the Gulf gas station at 531 Main St. in Poughkeepsie, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The theft happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, when patrol officers responded to the Gulf Station at 531 Main St. in the City of Poughkeepsie for a report of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the car was taken while the owner was inside the store, and the suspect had already fled the area.

Officers canvassed the surrounding streets but were initially unable to locate the stolen car. However, just before 8:30 a.m., patrol units found the vehicle occupied near Flannery Avenue and detained the driver, identified as 32-year-old Elijah Cabrera, police said. 

Following an investigation, Cabrera was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Grand larceny;
  • Criminal possession of stolen property.

The stolen vehicle was processed and returned to its rightful owner. Cabrera was held pending arraignment.

to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE