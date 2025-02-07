Car Stolen From Gas Station While Owner Was In Store In Poughkeepsie: Police

The theft happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, when patrol officers responded to the Gulf Station at 531 Main St. in the City of Poughkeepsie for a report of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the car was taken while the owner was inside the store, and the suspect had already fled the area.

Officers canvassed the surrounding streets but were initially unable to locate the stolen car. However, just before 8:30 a.m., patrol units found the vehicle occupied near Flannery Avenue and detained the driver, identified as 32-year-old Elijah Cabrera, police said.

Following an investigation, Cabrera was taken into custody and charged with:

Grand larceny;

Criminal possession of stolen property.

The stolen vehicle was processed and returned to its rightful owner. Cabrera was held pending arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.