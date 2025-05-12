Bottle Attack: Man Hospitalized, Suspect At Large In Poughkeepsie

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, when officers learned of a possible stabbing near Main Street and North Hamilton Street in Poughkeepsie, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Monday, May 12.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a cut to his ear. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

After investigating the scene, detectives determined the injury was caused not by a knife, but by the victim being struck with a bottle, police said.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

