Bomb Threat Reported At Vassar College Residence Hall In Poughkeepsie (Developing)

An emergency alert was issued Friday morning, Aug. 29, after a bomb threat was reported at the Vassar College campus in Dutchess County. 

Davison Hall, a dormitory at Vassar College.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Collin Knopp-Schwyn
Ben Crnic
The college, located in Poughkeepsie, announced the threat around 10 a.m., warning anyone inside or near the Davison Hall dormitory to evacuate immediately and move as far away as possible. Officials emphasized that no one should return until law enforcement deems the area safe.

"Do not return to the building until law enforcement officials have indicated that it is safe to return and you're notified by a campus update," the alert stated.

Students, staff, and visitors were instructed to monitor campus alerts and email for further updates as the situation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

