Fog/Mist 35°

SHARE

Arrest Made In Connection To July Attempted Murder Shooting In Poughkeepsie

Police have made a significant breakthrough in a case that rattled the community in July that left a man in critical condition and three women injured.

The scene of the shootings.&nbsp;

The scene of the shootings. 

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions via Mark Lieb
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Jaimez T. Freeman, age 20, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, in connection with the alleged attempted murder and illegal possession of a weapon in the City of Poughkeepsie on Friday, July 5, at 380 Main St.

According to Det. Sgt. Terrence Beam, the shootings took place as a large disorderly group gathered on Main Street.

During the shootings, Beam said a 28-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three women, ages 23, 26, and 29, were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Freeman was charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was held pending arraignment. 

Additional charges are expected.

Community members with information regarding this incident or other serious crimes within the city are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000.

to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE