Armed Man Talked Down After Tense Standoff In Poughkeepsie, Police Say

Police in Dutchess County safely resolved a tense standoff with an armed, suicidal man, authorities said. 

The incident happened at a residence on Wilson Boulevard in Poughkeepsie, police said. 

Ben Crnic
The incident happened around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, on Wilson Boulevard in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to the city's police department.

Responding officers found a highly agitated man standing in the doorway of a residence holding a large kitchen knife. Police said he then retreated back inside. 

The department’s Hostage Negotiation Team was called to the scene and made contact with the man. Negotiators eventually convinced him to exit the home unarmed, and he was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police and Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office helped handle other calls for service during the incident.

Police encouraged anyone in crisis to call or text 988 for free and confidential help. Mental Health America of Dutchess County also offers local support services.

