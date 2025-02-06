Fog/Mist 32°

Alert Issued For Missing Girl, 12, In Poughkeepsie

Authorities in Dutchess County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. 

Miamor Rivera, age 12. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services
Ben Crnic
In an announcement on Thursday, Feb. 6, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department said they are searching for Miamor Rivera, who went missing on Saturday, Jan. 25. 

Rivera is described as White, 5-foot-3, and 133 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and clear-framed glasses. She may travel to Schenectady, authorities said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-485-3666. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

