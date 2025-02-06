Alert Issued For Missing Girl, 12, In Poughkeepsie

In an announcement on Thursday, Feb. 6, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department said they are searching for Miamor Rivera, who went missing on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Rivera is described as White, 5-foot-3, and 133 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and clear-framed glasses. She may travel to Schenectady, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-485-3666.

