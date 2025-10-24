Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Last Seen In Poughkeepsie

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Zarai Aponte was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, on Livingston Street in the city.

Aponte is described as being 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighing 140 to 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a light-colored sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information about Aponte’s whereabouts is urged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000 or the anonymous tips line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

