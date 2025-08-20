2 Arrested With Felony Weight Crack Cocaine In Poughkeepsie: Police

The incident happened in Poughkeepsie on Thursday, Aug. 14, around 1 p.m., when Poughkeepsie detectives and officers saw suspicious activity near 17 Rose St., according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

During a field interview, officers identified the suspects as 28-year-old Takeisha Smith and 31-year-old Donques Derello-Johnson. Investigators said both were found to have a quantity of felony weight crack cocaine.

Smith and Derello-Johnson were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with additional misdemeanors, police said.

Both were arraigned in Poughkeepsie City Court. Derello-Johnson was remanded to Dutchess County Jail, while Smith was released on her own recognizance and will return to court at a later date, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.