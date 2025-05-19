13-Year-Old, 2 Others Hurt In Slashing During Large Brawl In Poughkeepsie: Police

At around 9:49 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, Poughkeepsie 911 received a call reporting a large group fight near 10 Rinaldi Blvd. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the group had already dispersed, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Monday, May 19.

Soon after the incident, a local hospital reported that three victims had arrived with slashing injuries, including a 13-year-old. Police eventually found out that the injuries were sustained during the earlier fight.

According to investigators, all three victims are expected to recover from their wounds.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department's Detective Division is actively investigating the case. Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact their confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

