'Unimaginable Tragedy': Support Rises For Port Washington Family Displaced By Massive Fire

Firefighters in Port Washington were called to the 2,200-square-foot, three-story residence on Charles Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

When crews arrived, the six-bedroom home was fully engulfed in flames fueled by multiple propane tanks, according to preliminary radio traffic.

The blaze destroyed much of the house, though everyone inside managed to escape with just the clothes on their backs, Melanie Hernandez-Gomes, the niece of the homeowners, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside at the time or their ages.

“My family experienced an unimaginable tragedy while in their homes… Fortunately, everyone made it out safely, but the emotional and financial toll has been overwhelming,” she wrote.

“My family celebrated birthdays, holidays, and everyday moments that can never be replaced. Now, they are left to rebuild, both physically and emotionally.”

Now, with the holidays fast approaching, the family is relying on the kindness of neighbors, friends, and strangers to rebuild their lives.

Money raised will go toward immediate needs, such as temporary housing, clothing, and other essentials, as well as helping to rebuild the home and replace lost belongings.

“We know times are tough for many, and any donation—no matter how small—will make a difference,” Gomes wrote, adding that even sharing the campaign or offering thoughts and prayers would mean the world to her family.

“Together, we can help my family find hope and strength as they start the long process of rebuilding their lives.”

The campaign had already raised over $12,000 toward its $20,000 goal as of Friday, Dec. 6. Those interested in donating can do so here.

