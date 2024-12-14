A Few Clouds 32°

Pedestrian Critical After Being Struck By Car In Port Washington: Homicide Squad

A 73-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Port Washington on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, police announced.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash happened at 10:12 a.m. when a 45-year-old woman driving a 2019 Subaru turned left from Plandome Road onto Murray Avenue and hit the pedestrian who was crossing the street, detectives with the Nassau County Homicide Squad said in a release.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

