Pedestrian Critical After Being Struck By Car In Port Washington: Homicide Squad

The crash happened at 10:12 a.m. when a 45-year-old woman driving a 2019 Subaru turned left from Plandome Road onto Murray Avenue and hit the pedestrian who was crossing the street, detectives with the Nassau County Homicide Squad said in a release.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

