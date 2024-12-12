Just Salad has brought its crave-worthy, plant-centric menu to Port Washington, where the company is celebrating the grand opening of its sixth Long Island store at 143 Shore Road.

Customers can choose from over 15 chef-designed menu items, including seasonal salads, warm bowls, wraps, soups, and smoothies. Highlights include customer favorites like the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and the nutrient-packed Tokyo Supergreens salad.

The menu also features “Earth-Friendly” salads designed with low carbon footprints, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to climate-conscious dining.

At the heart of Just Salad’s sustainability mission is its Reusable Bowl Program, which encourages customers to reduce waste by purchasing a reusable bowl in-store. As a bonus, customers who reuse their bowl receive a free topping with every meal.

To mark its arrival in Port Washington, Just Salad is hosting several in-store promotions:

VIP Bowl Day (Thursday, Dec. 12): Reusable Bowl customers can enjoy $5 meals.

(Thursday, Dec. 12): Reusable Bowl customers can enjoy $5 meals. Community Workers Day (Friday, Dec. 13): Meals are $5 for community workers who dine in-store.

(Friday, Dec. 13): Meals are $5 for community workers who dine in-store. Reusable Bowl Happy Hour (Weekdays, Dec. 16 - Jan. 3): Salads and warm bowls are just $8.99 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Reusable Bowl customers.

Founded in 2006, Just Salad has grown to over 90 locations across seven states, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Find out more on its website.

