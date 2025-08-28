Mostly Cloudy 76°

Elize Avazis, 15, Reported Missing In Port Washington

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Elize Avazis.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Elize Avazis, 15, was last seen leaving her Port Washington residence at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing later that night.

Avazis is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts, and white sneakers. She may travel to Manorhaven, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 516-573-7347.

