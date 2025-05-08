Duo's $387K Bank Scam Of Port Washington Victim Ends In Crash With Police Car, Cops Say

Port Washington Police arrested Dominique Jones, 24, and Jean Saint Fort, 22, both of Chelsea, Massachusetts, following an undercover operation on Friday, May 2, in Greenvale.

Investigators determined that the pair called the victim in February, claiming to be a Chase Bank fraud department representative, Nassau County Police said. Over the next two months, they convinced her to withdraw large sums of money in response to supposed “suspicious activity” on her account, police said.

By the end of April, the woman had handed over a staggering $387,000 in multiple withdrawals.

When officers approached the suspects on Friday, May 2, Jones attempted to flee in a 2018 Jeep Compass, crashing into a Port Washington Police vehicle and an unoccupied SUV, police said. He reportedly resisted arrest but was ultimately subdued.

Saint Fort, the passenger, was arrested without incident.

A search of their vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun and multiple stolen credit cards in Jones’ possession, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Jones was charged with:

Attempted grand larceny

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property

Resisting arrest

Criminal mischief

Saint Fort was charged with attempted grand larceny and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Both men were arraigned on Wednesday, May 8, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant, especially when it comes to protecting older or vulnerable loved ones from scams. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

