The early morning wreck happened in Port Washington, on Roslyn West Shore Road near Seaview Boulevard, at around 2:20 a.m. Monday, June 30, Port Washington Police told Daily Voice.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a car fire found a sedan that had veered off the northbound side of the roadway and was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Port Washington Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze, but the driver—who was the sole occupant—was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver’s identity has not yet been confirmed. Anyone with information that may help identify the driver is urged to contact the Port Washington Police Department at 516-883-0500 or email tips@pwpd.ny.gov.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. The road was closed for approximately six hours as crews processed the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Washington and receive free news updates.