Woman Sleeping In Car At Dunkin' Had Hundreds of Drug Bags, Crack, Pills In Port Jervis: Cops

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 16, when officers were called to the coffee shop in Port Jervis at 291 East Main St. to check on two people who were "nodding out" in a car, the Port Jervis Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle, the department added.

A further investigation led to the seizure of approximately 235 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 68 pills, 12 grams of crack cocaine, one scale, additional drug paraphernalia, and $5,895 in cash, according to police.

A female Port Jervis resident was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Her name was not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Jervis and receive free news updates.