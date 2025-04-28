Woman Dies From Severe Burns After Clothing Catches Fire In Port Jervis

The incident happened on Friday, April 18, when officers responded to a report of a person on fire outside a residence on New Street in Port Jervis, the city's police chief, William Worden, said on Monday, April 28.

A passerby spotted the 69-year-old woman with her clothes in flames and acted quickly, using a shirt to extinguish the fire before emergency crews arrived, Worden said.

Officers and EMS provided immediate emergency medical care at the scene, and the victim was rushed to Westchester Medical Center with serious burn injuries.

Despite medical efforts, the woman later died from her injuries while undergoing treatment, according to Worden.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire started inside the house, and investigators say there is no evidence of criminal activity at this time.

The woman's name was not released.

