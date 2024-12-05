Port Jervis Man Charged With Rape Of Minor Under 17, Police Searching For More Victims

Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden alleges that in July, Jonathan T. Decker, age 26, of Port Jervis, met with the victim, who is less than 17 years old, and engaged in the act of sexual conduct, including intercourse, in Port Jervis.

Decker was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and charged with criminal sexual act, sex abuse and rape.

City of Port Jervis Police investigated the incident with the assistance of the Orange County Child Abuse Unit and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“Offenses committed against children are the most egregious criminal acts a person can commit, and our agency will expend every available resource available to pursue sexual offenders in our community,” said Worden.

Decker was remanded to the Orange County Jail on $30,000 cash bail.

Police "implore" anyone with information related to this case or any other relevant information about the defendant to come forward and call the Port Jervis Police at 845-856-5101.

