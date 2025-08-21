'Chilling': Man Who Slammed Woman's Head Into Signpost In Port Jervis Attack Gets Jail Time

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, 44-year-old Francisco Ceballos-Rosario of Port Jervis was sentenced in Orange County Court to 13 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The sentencing follows Ceballos-Rosario’s guilty plea to second-degree kidnapping in connection with the December 2024 attack.

As detailed by prosecutors, the victim awoke in her Port Jervis home on Dec. 28, 2024, to find Ceballos-Rosario—despite an active order of protection—covering her mouth and nose and attempting to have sex with her. He repeatedly struck her before forcing her out of the residence at knifepoint and into her car, threatening to kill her.

When the victim said the car was failing, prosecutors said, Ceballos-Rosario dragged her out by her hair, continued beating her, and slammed her head into a signpost. A bystander who witnessed the assault called police, who quickly responded and took him into custody.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including broken bones in her face and hearing loss.

DA David Hoovler praised the bystander, the Port Jervis Police Department, and responding officers for their swift action.

"The chilling facts of this case are a reminder of the stark realities of domestic violence,” Hoovler said.

