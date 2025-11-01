6,500 Without Power After Fierce Windstorm Batters Hudson Valley

As of 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, approximately 6,500 customers were still without service, with Ulster County reporting 3,505 outages, Greene County 1,685, Dutchess County 479, and Sullivan County 269, utility officials said.

“Our crews are in the field assessing damage from yesterday’s windstorm and are working to restore service as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Eric Kiszkiel, Vice President of Operations and Safety. “We understand how critical electric service is to our communities, which is why we have secured 140 additional mutual assistance line workers to help expedite repairs.”

“With nearly 275 active damage locations, we expect restoration efforts to last throughout the day. Some of the most heavily impacted areas may see outages extend into Sunday morning,” Kiszkiel said.

Residents were urged to use caution around downed power lines by staying at least 30 feet away and to assume all lines are live, according to Central Hudson. Customers were also reminded to follow safety precautions during outages, including avoiding the indoor use of stoves or grills, keeping refrigerators closed to preserve food, and operating generators only outdoors.

Central Hudson advised customers to report outages and track restoration progress by texting REG to 236483, visiting CentralHudson.com/Storms, using the company’s mobile app, or calling (845) 452-2700. Updates are also available on Facebook.com/CentralHudson and Twitter.com/CentralHudson.

“If a member of your household needs electricity to operate life-sustaining equipment, please contact customer service at (845) 452-2700,” the company said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Jervis and receive free news updates.