Teen Driver Lands On Dock After Crashing Through Fence At Port Jefferson Marina

A teenage driver is recovering after crashing through a fence and landing on a dock at a Long Island marina.

The crash scene. 

 Photo Credit: Port Jefferson Fire Department
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened in Port Jefferson, at the Brookhaven Town Marina, just before 7 p.m. Sunday, May 11.

A 17-year-old girl accelerated too hard and drove her vehicle through the divider before landing on a floating dock, fire officials said. The teen was rescued from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Nobody else was inside the vehicle and there were no other reports of injuries.

A heavy duty tow truck was brought in to remove the vehicle from the dock.

