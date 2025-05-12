Teen Driver Lands On Dock After Crashing Through Fence At Port Jefferson Marina

The incident happened in Port Jefferson, at the Brookhaven Town Marina, just before 7 p.m. Sunday, May 11.

A 17-year-old girl accelerated too hard and drove her vehicle through the divider before landing on a floating dock, fire officials said. The teen was rescued from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Nobody else was inside the vehicle and there were no other reports of injuries.

A heavy duty tow truck was brought in to remove the vehicle from the dock.

