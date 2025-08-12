Mostly Cloudy 83°

Sisters Daneayah, Daneajah Johnson Reported Missing On LI

Authorities are asking for help in locating two Long Island sisters who have been missing for several days.

Daneayah (left) and Daneajah (right) Johnson.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Daneayah and Daneajah Johnson, both 16, were last seen in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday, Aug. 9, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Daneayah was wearing a black shirt, gray pants, and gray Jordan shoes, while Daneajah had a blue sweater, black sweatpants, and slippers.

The girls may have traveled to Philadelphia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

