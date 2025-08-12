Daneayah and Daneajah Johnson, both 16, were last seen in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday, Aug. 9, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Daneayah was wearing a black shirt, gray pants, and gray Jordan shoes, while Daneajah had a blue sweater, black sweatpants, and slippers.

The girls may have traveled to Philadelphia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

