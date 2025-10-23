Detectives launched the operation after numerous community complaints about four Organically Connected stores suspected of illegally selling cannabis products. The coordinated raids were carried out by the Narcotics Section, Asset Forfeiture Unit, and multiple precinct investigative units, along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Office of Financial Services, and the Internal Revenue Service.

Police said the stores—located in Port Jefferson, Patchogue, Huntington, and Ronkonkoma — were all shut down. Investigators seized more than 100 pounds of cannabis, edibles, hallucinogens, and over $50,000 in cash.

The following people were charged:

Maxime Boucard, 43, of Brentwood, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon (4th Degree) and Security Guard Without a License.

Eleanor Dlouhy, 23, of Coram, and Ivalisse Avila, 24, of Selden, were each charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (2nd and 7th Degrees) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon (4th Degree).

Kalea Wetsell, 21, of Coram, and Alexandra Akhalkatsi, 37, of the Bronx, were both charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis (2nd Degree).

Curtis Thompson, 38, of Coram, and Andres Santos, 43, of Huntington, were charged with Security Guard Without a License. Santos also faces charges of *Obstructing Governmental Administration, Resisting Arrest, and False Personation.

Boucard, Wetsell, Thompson, Santos, and Akhalkatsi were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at a later date. Dlouhy and Avila were held overnight pending arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Oct. 24, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about illegal cannabis activity to submit anonymous tips via P3Tips.com or the P3 Tips app, noting that tipsters could be eligible for rewards up to $5,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Jefferson and receive free news updates.