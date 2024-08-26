Disgruntled Gambler Shot 2 At Port Jefferson Business, Jury Finds

Alexander Castillo, of the Bronx, was found guilty of assault and related charges by a Suffolk County jury on Friday, Aug. 23.

According to prosecutors, Castillo spent several hours playing pool at a Port Jefferson pool hall on Dec. 28, 2022. Over the course of the evening, he placed bets on each game and lost an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Castillo left the pool hall and returned three minutes later wearing a ski mask and hat. He then pulled out a loaded gun and demanded that his opponent give him his money back.

A struggle ensued, during which Castillo’s opponent and another man tried wrestling the gun away from him. The three spilled onto the street, where Castillo shot one man in the groin and the other in the chest.

Both victims were taken to hospitals with serious injuries and survived the attack.

Castillo remained on the lam until Feb. 10, 2023, when he was arrested by Suffolk County Police in Manhattan.

In court Friday, jurors found him guilty on the following counts:

Three counts of criminal use of a firearm (felonies)

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon (felonies)

Four counts of assault (felonies)

Attempted robbery (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

“Violent crime such as the double shooting committed by the defendant here has a devastating impact on our community and cannot be tolerated,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I commend the Suffolk County Police Department for their diligent work in tracking down and bringing this defendant to justice, which was achieved with today’s verdict thanks to the jury’s thorough review of the evidence.”

Castillo faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 3.

