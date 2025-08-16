Overcast 75°

SHARE

Dean Ulrich Arrested Selling Booze To Teen At Portside Grill

A bartender at a well-known Port Jefferson bar was arrested after selling alcohol to an underage customer during a police sting, Suffolk County Police announced on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Portside Bar and Grill at 242 Traders Cove in Port Jefferson

Portside Bar and Grill at 242 Traders Cove in Port Jefferson

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Dean Ulrich, 39, of Stony Brook, was taken into custody at Portside Bar and Grill at 242 Traders Cove after investigators said he sold alcohol to a minor during a compliance check on Friday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.

The operation followed numerous complaints about underage drinking in the area, prompting Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers to run an undercover investigation, police said.

Ulrich, an employee of Portside, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree.

He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

An SLA investigator also issued several citations to the business during the check, police added.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

to follow Daily Voice Port Jefferson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE