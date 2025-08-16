Dean Ulrich, 39, of Stony Brook, was taken into custody at Portside Bar and Grill at 242 Traders Cove after investigators said he sold alcohol to a minor during a compliance check on Friday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.

The operation followed numerous complaints about underage drinking in the area, prompting Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers to run an undercover investigation, police said.

Ulrich, an employee of Portside, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree.

He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

An SLA investigator also issued several citations to the business during the check, police added.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Jefferson and receive free news updates.