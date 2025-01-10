Overcast 34°

David Black Killed In Coram Crash With Timothy McGreevey: PD

An 85-year-old Port Jefferson man died in a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of County Road 83 and Route 112 in Coram, Suffolk County police announced Friday, Jan. 10.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
David Black was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang northbound on Route 112 when his vehicle collided with a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup heading northbound on County Road 83, police said. The impact caused the Mustang to hit two additional vehicles before coming to a stop.

The Sierra, driven by 35-year-old Timothy McGreevey of Rocky Point, struck a van that was stopped in the turning lane on County Road 83, authorities said.

Black was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. McGreevey and the drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

The Mustang and Sierra were impounded for safety inspections, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652. Tips can also be reported anonymously via P3 Tips, which is available as a mobile app or online at www.P3Tips.com.

