David Black was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang northbound on Route 112 when his vehicle collided with a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup heading northbound on County Road 83, police said. The impact caused the Mustang to hit two additional vehicles before coming to a stop.

The Sierra, driven by 35-year-old Timothy McGreevey of Rocky Point, struck a van that was stopped in the turning lane on County Road 83, authorities said.

Black was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. McGreevey and the drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

The Mustang and Sierra were impounded for safety inspections, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652. Tips can also be reported anonymously via P3 Tips, which is available as a mobile app or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Jefferson and receive free news updates.